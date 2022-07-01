The 6th Debrecziner Gourmet Festival begins

On July 1-3. those interested in gastronomy are invited to the 6th Debrecziner Gourmet Festival.

In the green Nagyerdő of Debrecen, on the shores of Békás Lake, a great gastronomic offer is coming, including the country’s special restaurants, bistros, patisseries, bars, and coffee roasters. At the festival this year, the menus were not organized around the raw materials, but the theme of the forest was given as a source of inspiration, but all exhibitors were given a free hand in how the forest and nature are realized in their offer.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can meet András Jókúti “Világevő” as the host of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival. A relaxed, friendly, bean bag garden cinema awaits those who want to relax with classic gastro films.

Detailed program of the 2022 Debrecziner Gourmet Festival

Friday, July 1, 2022

(opening hours: 15:00 – 1:00)

15:00 DOOR OPENING 15:00-18:00 Spectacular barbecue with the participation of our street food exhibitors 17:00-18:00 Ádám Mészáros, Chef of the Clarisse restaurant’s cooking show

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 18:00 -19:00 Dj Gasztro lounge set

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 18:00-19:00 Tasting at Panificio il Basilico

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 18:30-18:45 Forum fashion show

(Békás-tavi divatbemutató) 19:00-20:00 NPK Beef street food tasting

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 19:00-21:00 Chefs welcome party 20:00-21:00 Meating street food tasting

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 21:00-23:00 Gourmet garden cinema: Julie and Julia / Dj set

(Gourmet kertmozi / Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 21:00-22:00 Zip’s Beer Tasting

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 23:00-01:00 Gourmet garden cinema: A Good Year / Dj set

(Gourmet kertmozi / Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 1:00 GATE CLOSING

Saturday, July 2, 2022

(opening hours: 11:30 – 1:00)

11:30-13:00 DOOR OPENING 11:30-14:00 Dj Gasztro lounge set

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 13:30 -14:00 Coffee tasting

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 14:00-15:00 Cooking show of Attila Nemesvölgyi, chef of the Babka Budapest restaurant

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 14:30-15:30 Cooking show and tasting by Ádám Pohner, chef of Iszkor – Mályinka

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 15:00-16:00 The forest is delicious book presentation: Végállomás Miskolc & research chef Péter Várvizi and Gyula Bózsó, Hungary’s first forest foodscout

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 15:30-16:30 Cooking show and tasting by Ádám Thür, the chef of Ikon Debrecen

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 16:00-16:50 The cooking show of Ádám Pohner, the chef of Iszkor – Mályinka

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 16:30-17:00 Tasting of Bestillo brandies

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 16:50-17:00 Presenter of the Autistic Art Foundation – Executive Director Henrietta Kovács

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 17:00-18:00 The cooking show of Ádám Thür, the chef of Ikon Debrecen

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 17:30-18:00 The forest is delicious book presentation and tasting: Végállomás Miskolc & research chef Péter Várvizi and Gyula Bózsó, Hungary’s first forest foodscout

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 18:00-19:00 Fishmonger – Kaitai tuna opening show by dr. With Péter Palotás

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 18:30-19:00 Poppy flower cake tasting

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 19:00-19:30 Fishmonger – Tasting after the Kaitai tuna opening show by dr. With Péter Palotás

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 19:00-20:00 Chef László Ruprecht’s cooking show, president of SVÉT

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 20:00-21:00 Bestillo and Boutiq’ Bar joint gin and tonic and cocktail show

(Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 20:30-21:00 Törley champagne tasting

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 21:00-22:00 Gourmet garden cinema: Ratatouille / Dj set

(Gourmet kertmozi / Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 21:30-22:00 Boutiq’ Bar cocktail tasting

(BMW Magisz Vip Zóna) 23:00-01:00 Gourmet garden cinema: Eat Pray Love / Dj set

(Gourmet kertmozi / Békás-tavi gasztroszínpad) 1:00 GATE CLOSING– Free “Wannabe” afterparty at Egoist with the best music of the 90s and 2000s

Sunday, July 3, 2022

(opening hours: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.)