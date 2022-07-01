Starting next week, you can only request the vaccine against coronavirus at hospital vaccination points on Fridays

Due to the retreat of the epidemic and the high vaccination rate, from next week it is only possible to request the vaccine against coronavirus at hospital vaccination points on Fridays. Accordingly, the vaccination point in the Bethlen street building of the Outpatient Specialist Care Center of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center is only open on Fridays.

Epidemic data have been favorable for weeks, the number of new infections, hospital patients and those applying for vaccinations is also gradually decreasing, so it is possible to open hospital vaccination points for one day, reports koronavirus.gov.hu. According to the decision of the national vaccination working group, as long as the Hungarian COVID-19 epidemic situation allows, vaccinations will only take place on Fridays at hospital vaccination points.

From July 4th, those who want to administer the vaccine against the coronavirus are welcome on Fridays between 14:00 and 19:00 in the Outpatient Specialist Care Center building of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. You can come to the vaccination with or without an appointment.

The 5-11-year-old age group continues to be vaccinated at the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center (Nagyerdei krt. 98), on Fridays between 12:00 and 18:00.

