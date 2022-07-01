A woman saved her husband’s life in Hajdúböszörmény

A 45-year-old man fell ill at his home in Hajdúböszörmény, and the emergency services were called to help him on Wednesday afternoon, the National Ambulance Service reported.

The patient complained of feeling sick, then he collapsed, so his terrified wife immediately called an ambulance and, according to the instructions given on the phone, examined her husband, who was no longer breathing. The woman was terribly scared, but with the encouraging words and precise instructions of the experienced rescue manager, she started to resuscitate her partner.

The paramedics who arrived on the scene within a few minutes continued life-saving at an elevated level, which, thanks to timely chest compressions, eventually led to success in a short time, and the paramedics were able to transport the patient to the hospital in a stable condition.

debreceninap.hu