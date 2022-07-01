The second phase of the tramway renovation in Debrecen is underway

On June 20, the 2nd phase of the tram track renovation works began in Debrecen, which, in addition to the replacement of the Kálvin tér track connection, also includes the replacement of the asphalt pavement between Széchenyi utca and Erzsébet utca.

Thanks to the works taking place in parallel, there is no need to interrupt the tram service in this section.

The DKV informs passengers that, in addition, tram track maintenance work will be carried out in several stages during downtime on the common section of tram lines 1 and 2. On June 30, 2022, rail grinding works will be carried out on the Piac utca section. Rail filling welding work is expected to be carried out on the section of Kálvin tér next to the Great Church and on Petőfi tér until July 8, 2022. The work will involve noise and light, but maintenance is essential to maintain safe traffic.

DKV asks for the kind patience and understanding of those living in the vicinity of the works.

debreceninap.hu