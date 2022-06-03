Large-scale renovation work begins on the Debrecen tram line, replacement buses are called in to help

DKV Zrt. Is renovating the track on tram line 1. There will be a change of track connection in Péterfia Street, in Kálvin Square, the track structure will be rebuilt at the intersection of Nagyerdei körút and Egyetem tér, and the tram line will receive new asphalt pavement on the section between Erzsébet and Kossuth utca. The reconstruction will be carried out by the company in three phases. The dates were set in coordination with the ongoing reconstruction works on Bem Square and University Avenue, as well as the dates of major urban events.

First phase

The tram exchange on Péterfia Street will begin on Saturday, June 18, 2022, and is scheduled to end on Sunday, June 19, 2022. During the works, the tram line between Kálvin tér and the University will be suspended on line 1. In this section, tram replacement buses will transport passengers, which can be reached at the Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca) stop. There will be no stops during the renovation works, the buses will change passengers at the designated temporary stops.

During the period in question, vehicles run along the entire length of tram line 2.

Route of tram replacement buses 1:

Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca) stop – Hunyadi János utca – Bethlen utca- Honvéd utca – Péterfia utca – Bem tér – Simonyi út – Pyagi út – Ady Endre út – Nagyerdei körút – University – Nagyerdei körút – Simonyi út – Bem tér – Péterfia utca – Hunyadi János utca – Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca) stop

Second phase

The replacement of the track connection on Kálvin tér will start on Monday, June 20, 2022, and is expected to end on Sunday, July 10, 2022. During the renovation works, tram replacement buses will run on the common section of tram lines 1 and 2 and along the entire length of line 2. The tram replacement buses change passengers at the designated temporary stops and do not touch the City Hall or Kossuth Square stops in either direction.

Route of tram replacement buses 2:

Grand Station – Petőfi Square – Piac Street – Kossuth Street – Burgundia Street – Rákóczi Street – Hunyadi János Street – Mester Street – Csemete Street – Dózsa György Street – Nádor Street – Thomas Mann Street – Mikszáth Kálmán Street – Békessy Béla Street – Böszörmény street – Kartács street – Békessy Béla street – Mikszáth Kálmán street – Thomas Mann street – Nádor street – Dózsa

György utca – Csemete utca – Mester utca – Hunyadi János utca – Rákóczi utca – Burgundia utca – Kossuth utca – Piac utca – Petőfi tér – Nagyállomás

Replacement of asphalt pavement on the common section of the tram line on Piac Street

During the replacement of the track connection on Kálvin tér, the company will also carry out the repair of the tramway on Piac utca, so the tram traffic will not have to be suspended several times during this section. The work will be divided into two phases.

Phase 1: on the 20th of June 2022, from 07:00 on Monday, June 27, until 6:00 pm on the line from the intersection of Erzsébet utca – Piac utca – Wesselényi utca to the intersection of Szent Anna utca – Miklós utca.

Phase 2: on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 07:00 on Tuesday, July 5, until 18:00 on the section from the intersection of Szent Anna utca – Miklós utca to the intersection of Kossuth utca – Széchenyi utca.

Third phase

At the intersection of Nagyerdei körút and Egyetem tér, the reconstruction of the track structure will start after the completion of the major city events and the reconstruction works of Bem tér and Egyetem tér. The works will run from the start of operations on Monday, August 22, 2022, and are expected to close on Sunday, September 18, 2022. During this period, the intersection will be closed to its full width from car traffic. Tram 1 will run between the Grand Station and the University. The services stop at the Clinics, at the Aquaticum, and at the Medgyessy promenade.

Missing stop: Medgyessy promenade.

During the third phase, tram 2 will run according to the usual schedule.

DKV draws the attention of motorists to the fact that in addition to the work areas, speed limits and intermittent closures are also to be expected, so please do not drive out of habit, but pay close attention. For the inconvenience caused by the noise effects associated with renovations, please understand the residents of the areas.

