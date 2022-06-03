This is how they got rid of the waste after a house renovation in Berettyóújfalu

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who dumped construction debris in a nearby field for violating the waste management regulations for hazardous waste.

The accused carried out the renovation of a residential house in Berettyóújfalu in the summer of 2021, according to the agreement he had to transport the generated waste as well.

At the end of August 2021, the man removed the waste, which he placed on farmland on the outskirts of Berettyóújfalu. Waste included buckets containing tile adhesive and paint, as well as construction debris, bottles, and clothing. Paint and adhesives are hazardous waste that can endanger human health and the environment. The waste deposited by the accused is approximately 7-8 square feet long.

The Berettyóújfalu Police Department investigated the case.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the Berettyóújfalu District Court for violating the waste management regulations for hazardous waste against the accused. In his indictment, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a criminal sentence on the basis of the contents of the case file and impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused.

