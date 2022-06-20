The forest inspires the dishes of this year’s Debrecziner Gourmet Festival

In recent years, the definition of ingredients has characterized the food offerings, and this year the forest will inspire the dishes of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival, the organizers said at the event’s press conference on Monday.

Réka Mészáros, the managing director of Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. 43 restaurants – in addition to the Hungarians – a Szeklerland bistro -, two cafés, and a confectionery, as well as eight drink tasters will be waiting for those interested in the festival.

The festival also offers the possibility of a family program: while the parents are tasting, the little ones have a children’s corner with lots and lots of games, books, and well-prepared teachers, he added.

According to Réka Mészáros, the boldest element of the program will certainly be the tuna-breaking show, where a two hundred kilogram of tuna worth one and a half million forints will be on the chef’s table. There will be a barbecue academy where those interested will be given ideas for grilling, and renowned chefs will give cooking demonstrations on the festival stage.

Ádám Thür, the chef of Ikon Debrecen, and Ádám Mészáros, two Michelin-starred chefs and the head of Clarisse’s kitchen at BOTANIQ Turai Castle, both emphasized that this year’s theme, the forest, offers many creative solutions for food producers, including various forest mushrooms and in the use of vegetables, fruits, spices.

The gourmet festival is again organized under the guidance of the Stylish Rural Restaurant Association (SVÉT). SVÉT’s organization brings together Hungary’s high-quality rural gastronomy, restaurants, and bistros, as well as stylish rural hotels and guest houses, but confectioneries, small-scale breweries, and bakeries are also members of the organization.

MTI

Photo: Debrecziner Gourmet Festival Facebook page.