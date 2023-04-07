Special Programmes on the Day of Debrecen

The Day of Debrecen – on 11th April – is going to begin with a ceremonial flag raising in the morning.

On the occasion of the Day of Debrecen, the municipality organizes a ceremonial flag-raising in front of the Old Town Hall (20. Piac street) on Tuesday, April 11th at 9:00 a.m. with the participation of the Debrecen Constabulary Band, the press department of the mayor’s office has announced.

The Great Church can be visited for free on April 11th from 12:00 to 17:00. From 3:00 p.m., and visitors are also treated to a free, unusual guided tour of the city’s history.



The naming ceremony of the Debrecen foals born in Hortobágy’s Mátai Ménes will take place at Baltazár Dezső square on April 11th between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m.: welcome music with the Szeredás band;

9:30 a.m.: colt-naming;

9:45 a.m.: dance and singing lessons;

10:00-11:00 a.m.: the Szeredás band plays music.

The organizers also welcome the children with interactive games.

Other cultural programs related to the city’s day are offered in an unusual way this time:

DEMKI



Faces of Debrecen – Jakkel Rudolf’s portrait photo exhibition

Déri Museum



MODEM



On the occasion of the Day of Debrecen on April 11th, MODEM can be visited free of charge for everyone.



Csokonai Theatre



