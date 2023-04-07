Man Hit By Train Near Kaba

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Cívis InterRégió (IR 6106) which left Nyugati railway station for Nyíregyháza at 4:28 p.m., hit a person near Kaba, Mávinform reported.

Until the end of the site investigation, trains could run on only one track between Püspökladány and Kaba, so the travel time of the affected trains on the Budapest-Szolnok-Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Záhony line extended by 5-15 minutes. The passengers of the train involved in the accident were transferred to the next train with the help of disaster management personnel (IC 626, 6196).

The professional firefighters from Püspökladány and the volunteer firefighters from Kaba pulled one person out from under the train. About a hundred people were traveling on the train, the disaster management reported.


debreceninap.hu
pixabay

