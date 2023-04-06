Strange situation: a Hungarian can be the prime minister of Slovakia

It is quite possible that there will be big changes in Slovakia’s internal politics after Easter: President Zuzana Čaputová will recall the acting government of Eduard Heger within days. It is also possible that the country will have a Hungarian head of government, writes index.hu.

The President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Caputová, is in a difficult situation, as the caretaker government is playing poorly, which is why she is under increasing pressure to do something. Among the possible moves, Caputová appoints a government of experts, initiating the removal of problematic ministers. But it is also possible that he will remain inactive.

The presidential palace confirmed that they are negotiating with several people about whether they would take up the position of a cabinet of experts to be appointed. This is how the name of economist Lajos Ódor, president of the Slovak National Bank, who may be entrusted with the composition of the cabinet after Easter, came up.

If this were to happen, the situation would be that Slovakia would have a Hungarian prime minister.

Head of State Zuzana Caputová can partly do something about the situation herself, as she stated that if the caretaker government makes serious mistakes or endangers the acquisition of funds for the recovery fund, then she will act. Most recently, in connection with the scandal surrounding Acting Interior Minister Roman Mikulec, it was stated that Caputová could appoint a cabinet of experts.