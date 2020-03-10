Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 March 2020

In the week ending 6 March 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1 billion to EUR 297.8 billion.
As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 8 billion to EUR 368.6 billion.
Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 45.6 billion to EUR 3,190.5 billion.
The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.
|Monetary policy securities portfolios
|Reported value as at 6 March 2020
|Weekly change – purchases
|Weekly change – redemptions
|Covered bond purchase programme 1
|EUR 1.1 billion
|–
|–
|Covered bond purchase programme 2
|EUR 2.9 billion
|–
|–
|Covered bond purchase programme 3
|EUR 270.9 billion
|+EUR 1.4 billion
|-EUR 1.1 billion
|Asset-backed securities purchase programme
|EUR 28.6 billion
|+EUR 0.3 billion
|–
|Corporate sector purchase programme
|EUR 196.2 billion
|+EUR 1.6 billion
|-EUR 0.3 billion
|Public sector purchase programme
|EUR 2,134.0 billion
|+EUR 6.7 billion
|-EUR 2.1 billion
|Securities Markets Programme
|EUR 41.0 billion
|–
|-EUR 3.7 billion