Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 March 2020

In the week ending 6 March 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1 billion to EUR 297.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 8 billion to EUR 368.6 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 45.6 billion to EUR 3,190.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.