John Malkovich visited the University of Debrecen on Monday, 9 March 2020.

The world-famous actor, producer and fashion designer came to Debrecen on the occasion of the cooperation of the University of Debrecen and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The university is partnering with General Electric to conduct health science research within the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s LinQ Catalyst health technology research program.

Gallery:

Source and photos: unideb.hu