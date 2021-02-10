Agora is 6 Years Old – Online Birthday Programs on Saturday

Agora Debrecen opened its gates to the visitors 6 years ago, in February 2015.

The Science Experience Center of Debrecen celebrated its birthday with a special event each year. Due to the epidemic situation, this year Agora’s programs will move to the online space, to the Agora Facebook page, so that visitors are not left without adventures and experiences.

On Saturday, February 13th, 2021, it will be revealed what kind of animals live in a drop of water, what makes a home smart, or which constellations can be seen in the February sky. On the Agora’s birthday, the spirit of chemistry will be evoked, and those who are interested can make a pop-up holiday greeting card, or find out how to light a candle on a birthday cake without a match.

Detailed programs are available on Agora’s website.

You need to register in advance for the online workshops Life in a Drop of Water and Secrets of the Sky.

Agora’s Facebook page is worth following throughout the week, as with the help of colleagues and a mini video series, anyone will be able to get a glimpse behind the scenes of the experience center, but several games will be announced by Agora during the week.

press release