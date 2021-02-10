5 and 1/2th Apollo Film Festival Between 12th February and 10th March

Apollo cinema’s biggest event called Magyar Filmszüret, which returns every year, turns into a very special program series this year due to the pandemic situation.



Unfortunately, Apollo cinema’s next, sixth Hungarian film festival could not be held due to the viral situation. It is expected to be held in 2022, with grandiose Hungarian film content and with special audience meetings. However, this year, film lovers can attend a special online “film festival” called 5 and a 1/2 Hungarian Film Festival of Apollo Cinema.

Programs will last for one month and one of the most popular online streaming service providers, Netflix will join the event, too.

The audience can log in on the Apollo Cinema Facebook page to watch the live broadcasts and participate in conversations about the movies. The audience can also ask the filmmakers and professionals.

Important: The Netflix streaming site is available only if you have a subscription!

Detailed program:

February 12th Friday – 19:00

Poligamy (12) Hungarian romantic comedy, 85 min, 2009 (available on Netflix)

After the screening you can take part in a live discussion with Dénes Orosz director on Apollo Facebook

page. Moderator: Tamás Fejér, cinema director

February 18th Thursday – 18:30

Hurok (16) Hungarian thriller, 95 min, 2016 (available on Netflix)

After the screening you can take part in a live discussion with Isti Madarász director on Apollo Facebook

page. Moderator: Tamás Fejér, cinema director

February 25th Thursday – 18:00

Pieces of a Woman (16) Canadian-Hungarian-American drama, 126 min, 2020

(available on Netflix)

After the screening you can take part in a live discussion with Magdolna Singer author and Erzsébet Palotai painter, teacher on Apollo Facebook page.

March 3rd Wednesday – 18:30

BÚÉK (16) Hungarian comedy, drama, 104 min, 2018 (available on Netflix)

After the screening you can take part in a live discussion with Krisztina Goda director on Apollo Facebook page. Moderator: Miklós Szénási author, journalist.

March 10th Wednesday – 19:00

1945 (12) Hungarian drama, 91 min, 2017 (available on Netflix)

After the screening you can take part in a live discussion with Ferenc Török director on Apollo Facebook page. Moderator: Zsolt Heller essayist.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2118495911619952/