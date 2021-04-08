Rice Challenge by ESN Debrecen

Let’s collect ricegrains for the bettering of the world

To do so, go and play on the website: freerice.com ! What is it exactly

Freerice is a website and an appwhere you can help people in need all around the world.

As you play Freerice and answer questions right, advertisements appear on your screen. When you see one of these advertisements, you support the World Food Programme (WFP)to help its work saving and changing lives around the world.

Let’s brush up on your english while you contribute to the first steps for stopping the hunger that consumes almost 700 million people around the world.

Make it happen and be the part of something great!

The website/app is completely free