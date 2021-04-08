Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 2 April 2021

In the week ending 2 April 2021 the decrease of EUR 37.2 billion in gold and gold receivables (asset item 1) primarily reflected the quarterly revaluation adjustments.

The net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 9.8 billion to EUR 308.2 billion. This change was mainly due to the effects of the quarterly revaluation of assets and liabilities of EUR 9.6 billion, while the increase on account of customer and portfolio transactions amounted to EUR 0.2 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 90.3 billion to EUR 1,373.4 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 51.4 billion to EUR 5,584.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 2 April 2021 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Weekly change – quarter-end adjustments Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion – – -EUR 0.0 billion Securities Markets Programme EUR 24.0 billion – – +EUR 0.1 billion Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.6 billion – – -EUR 0.0 billion Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 289.6 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.8 billion -EUR 0.4 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 28.7 billion +EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.2 billion -EUR 0.0 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,381.2 billion +EUR 4.7 billion -EUR 2.3 billion -EUR 6.3 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 266.8 billion +EUR 1.7 billion -EUR 1.1 billion -EUR 0.3 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 943.2 billion +EUR 15.6 billion -EUR 2.4 billion -EUR 2.5 billion

Quarter-end revaluation of the Eurosystem’s assets and liabilities

In line with the Eurosystem’s harmonised accounting rules, gold, foreign exchange and financial instruments (including part of the securities holdings not purchased for monetary policy purposes) are revalued at market rates and prices as at the end of each quarter.

The net impact of the revaluation on each balance sheet item as at 2 April 2021 is shown in the additional column “Difference compared with last week due to quarter-end adjustments”. The gold price and the principal exchange rates used for the revaluation of balances were as follows:

Gold: EUR 1,436.759 per fine oz.

USD: 1.1725 per EUR

JPY: 129.91 per EUR

CNY: 7.6812 per EUR

Special drawing rights: EUR 1.2082 per SDR

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

ecb.europa.eu