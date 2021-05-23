Euro area financial vehicle corporation statistics: first quarter of 2021

Data for debt securities issued by euro area FVCs

The outstanding amount of debt securities issued by euro area FVCs was €1,594 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, €2 billion higher than at the end of the previous quarter. Over the same period, transactions amounted to a net redemption of €2 billion (see Chart 1). The annual growth rate of debt securities issued, calculated on the basis of transactions, increased to 4.2% in the first quarter of 2021, from 3.0% in the previous quarter.Euro area FVCs’ holdings of securitised loans – accounting for most of the assets backing the debt securities issued – decreased to €1,266 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, from €1,271 billion at the end of the previous quarter. The change was accounted for both by adjustments of €4 billion and by net disposals of €9 billion (see chart 2). Net disposals of securitised loans originated by euro area monetary financial institutions (MFIs) amounted to €8 billion.

Data for loans securitised by FVCs by originator

Turning to the borrowing sector of securitised loans, loans to euro area households amounted to €760 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, with a net disposal of €5 billion during the first quarter of 2021, while loans to euro area non-financial corporations amounted to €360 billion, with a net disposal of €2 billion.

Among the other assets of euro area FVCs, deposits and loan claims amounted to €178 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, predominantly claims on euro area MFIs (€90 billion). During the quarter there was a net acquisition of deposits and loan claims (€4 billion). Holdings of debt securities amounted to €399 billion at the end of the first quarter 2021, while net acquisitions amounted to €3 billion. Other securitised assets held by FVCs – including for example trade, tax and other receivables – amounted to €103 billion, with net acquisitions of €2 billion during the quarter.