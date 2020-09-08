Autumn Herb in the Zoo’s Botanical Collection

A member of the aster family, feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium) is a short-lived perennial native to the Caucasian region and present in Europe for centuries as a widespread medicinal and culinary herb, with an average height of 40 to 50 cm and a shrubby habit.

It has toothed yellowish green hairy oval leaflets that form compound leaves of 3 to 5 pairs and tiny daisy-like capitula arranged in open panicles, blooming in late summer or early autumn and attracting butterflies and bees by the score.

The leaves have a bitter flavor when used fresh, ideal for some dishes and aperitifs, and can repel moths when dried. Feverfew also has moisturizing and soothing effects and its tea can help with headaches and migraine symptoms.

Come check out our feverfews in the rockery near the Zoo entrance or other forest areas of our park.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park