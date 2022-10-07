Some 9,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Wednesday

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Some 9,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Wednesday

Fully 4,786 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Wednesday, while another 4,586 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 162 people, ORFK told MTI on Thursday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 10 people, 5 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

ECB Consumer Expectations Survey results – August 2022

Bácsi Éva

ECB publishes supervisory banking statistics for the second quarter of 2022

Bácsi Éva

EP Urges Price Cap on Piped Gas

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *