KSH: More Births, Fewer Deaths in Hungary Between January-September

Hungary’s population decline slowed in the first nine months of the year as the number of births increased by 3.7% and the number of deaths decreased by 3.9% compared with the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said. There were 69,543 births in January-September, up by 3,251. The number of deaths was 94,494, down by 3,248 from last year, KSH said. The rise in births and the drop in deaths means that the rate of natural population decline slowed by 21% compared with the same period last year. The number of marriages went up to 53,774, an increase of 1,613 from last year, KSH said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay