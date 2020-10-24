Dobrev Vows to Get EP Approval for European Minimum Wage

Klára Dobrev, a Hungarian MEP of the opposition Democratic Coalition, has said the European Parliament may pass legislation to introduce a European minimum wage. Dobrev told a press conference that her employment and social policy guidelines had passed in the EP with an overwhelming majority. These could soon be made into EU directives, she said, adding that she had urged the European Commission to establish a methodology for determining a fair minimum wage in each member state. People who work eight-hour shifts must earn enough to provide for themselves and their families, she said. The MEP said her report also urges the establishment of a European health-care union. The bloc must implement rules to ensure that EU citizens have access to the same quality of health care across the bloc, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay