Paks Block Back Online After Scheduled Maintenance

The number one block of the Paks nuclear power plant has gone back online after scheduled maintenance work, the state secretary for energy policy said on Thursday.

The block went offline in early August for annual scheduled maintenance which included, among other things, cyclical testing of the reactor tank and main equipment, Attila Steiner said. The maintenance work was overseen by the National Atomic Energy Authority (OAH), he said. Each of the plant’s four blocks has a nominal capacity of 500MW. Paks accounts for about half of domestic electricity production.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay