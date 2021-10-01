New Exhibitions to Open in Debrecen

They are organized by the Cultural Centre of the University of Debrecen.

Date: Saturday (2nd October) 3:00 pm

Venue: Life Science Gallery (1. Egyetem square – Behind the botanical garden)

Program: Opening ceremony of a display presenting artworks made by the members of Debreceni Képzőművész Céh Egyesület.

Viktor Csaba Kozák cultural manager is going to open the exhibition. He is going to be accompanied by Marcell Horváth pianist.

The display can be visited until 5th November, 2021.

Date: Sunday (3rd October) 11:00 am

Venue: DOTE Gallery (98. Nagyerdei Blvd.)

Program: Opening ceremony of a display presenting paintings by Árpád Trón (1968 – 2011)

Scholarships established by Árpád Trón’s parents are also handed over at the event.

The display is going to be opened by Zsolt Kácsor journalist. He is going to be accompanied by Péter Hajdu actor and Lajos Dusa poet, as well as Marcell Hernyák (jazz piano) and Gyula Sipos (saxophone).

The exhibition can be visited until 5th November, 2021.

Visiting the programs is free.

(Please prepare your vaccination card for verification at the entry! The use of a face mask is mandatory in the building and during the event!)