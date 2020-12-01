Thinking of You! – Advent Programs of Várkert Bazár are Moving Online

Thinking of you! – Advent programs of Várkert Bazár will move to the online space between December 1st and December 24th. The series focuses on a unique Advent video calendar as well as festive decorations on the south panoramic terrace.

In accordance with the epidemiological rules, Várkert Bazár in Budapest also closed its doors, but it continues its cultural and community building work with the so-called Thinking of you! campaign, Várkert Bazár told MTI on Tuesday.

This year, Várkert Bazár has created a video calendar, in which well-known Hungarian artists and performers remind you of the upcoming holiday with Advent productions and their own stories and thoughts. In the twenty-four videos, among others, Magdi Rúzsa, Bea Palya, Ági Szalóki, Miklós H. Vecsei, Réka Farkasházi, Dániel Gryllus, Adél Jordán, Imre Csuja, Márk Járai, the Grecsó brothers, Zsófi Mautner and Annoni Gianni will share their thoughts about the Advent period.

The southern panoramic terrace of Várkert Bazár displays Christmas photographs of Fortepan between 1900 and 1990, as well as the thoughts of 20th century Hungarian writers and poets in the spirit of winter holidays.

The Advent video calendar can be followed on the Várkert Bazár website and Facebook page.

