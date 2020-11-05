Madaru – Embody Your Soul

Dance meditation. Breathing. Rythm of your spirit. Inner balance movement. Occasion driven by the present process.

“I invite you to dance.

I invite you to create.

I invite you to let

Your melodies out.”

Our meeting takes place at the Circle of Connection base and lasts one and a half hours. Please, let me know in a private message if you decide to present. The number of participants is limited to 8 people. Come 15 minutes earlier to make us possible to arrive and move together. Bring clothes you feel and move well in, warm socks and some water.

Language of the event is English.

Organizers accept donations.

Feel free to contact the organizers if you have any questions.