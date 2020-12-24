A scary scene in Debrecen: pedestrians had to escape from the car

What was the driver looking at?

Footage shared by the Bp Motorists Community on its YouTube page was taken at a zebra crossing on Csapó Street.

In the outer lane, the driver of a car noticed the intention of the pedestrians to cross, but the Peugeot driver arriving in the inner lane would have sped through the pedestrian crossing if the two pedestrians had not just gotten there. In addition, the cars in the outer lane did not raise suspicion about the rushing driver either. It was thanks to the instinct of the pedestrians to escape and a sudden evasive manoeuvre by the driver that no tragedy occurred.

