Hungary Records 629 New Covid Infections, Seven Deaths

Seven patients died of a Covid-related illness during the past 24 hours, while 629 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 5,900,019 people have received a first jab, while 5,665,141 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 833,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 8,316, while hospitals are treating 574 Covid patients, 79 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 825,799 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,253. Fully 787,230 people have made a recovery. There are 6,097 people in official quarantine, while 7,000,417 tests have been officially carried out.

