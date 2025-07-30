Forty acts to perform at the Wine and Jazz Days in Debrecen

Forty musical acts will perform on three stages, while fifty wineries from twenty-two wine regions will present their best products over four days starting Wednesday at the more than fifty-year-old Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days — the organizers told MTI.

According to the press release, one stage will cater to fans of more popular music, another will feature “classic” jazz, while the third will be the home of swing and brass-focused jazz.

Nearly two hundred jazz musicians will perform across the three stages. Among the performers are the Armin Jambor Quartet, the Gábor Cseke Trio, KRP, Enyedi Sugárka Jazz Tett, the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band with Roby Lakatos and Soso Lakatos Sándor, Malek Andi Soulistic, the Károly Gáspár Trio with Noémi Nagy, the Sigi Finkel – Zoltán Migovics Duo, the Richárd Révész Latin Sextet featuring Yulaysi Miranda and Elizabeth Herrera, as well as the Péter Sárik Trio with Nikoletta Szőke.

In addition to Hungarian wineries, winemakers from abroad and French wines will also be featured at the festival. The organizers noted that this year’s event will focus on Olaszrizling, with more than 25 varieties available.

Wine expert Pál Kovács also informed MTI that, for the first time this year, masterclasses will be offered for interested visitors.