Director of Csokonai National Theatre to step down

Dr. Szabolcs Mátyássy, Director of the Csokonai National Theatre, will step down from his position by mutual agreement as of September 1, 2025.

Dr. Mátyássy has led the Csokonai National Theatre since July 1, 2023. During his tenure, the fully renovated Csokonai Teátrum building was reopened. In the two seasons under his leadership — following the coronavirus pandemic — the theatre successfully brought audiences back to its performances. The ensemble also earned professional acclaim: in both seasons, they were invited to the competition program of the National Theatre Meeting (Országos Színházi Találkozó), and the productions received recognition from the jury.

The uninterrupted operation of the Csokonai National Theatre will continue to be ensured by its maintainer, the Municipality of Debrecen with County Rights.

(Csokonai National Theatre)