A Weak Cold Front Arrives With Showers, Thunderstorms and Wind

In the early hours of the morning, a weak cold front reached our country.

During the morning, mainly in the eastern regions, rain and showers may occur, elsewhere the sky will be partly cloudy. The north-west wind will pick up in several directions, strong gusts may also occur in Transdanubia.



Showers and thunderstorms may occur almost anywhere. Thunderstorms can mostly form in the western and eastern regions. In the areas marked in yellow on the map, showers will be typical, but some intense cells may be accompanied by thunderstorm activity. The northwesterly wind will continue to be lively and strong, and we can expect stormy gusts in the northern parts of Transdanubia. The highest temperature can be between 22 and 29 °C.



In the first half of the night, there may still be rain and showers in the Tiszántúl, and then the precipitation will stop by the morning hours. By dawn, the sky will be mostly clear and partly cloudy in most parts of the country. The north-west wind may lose its strength. The morning will be fresh, the minimum temperature may drop between 11 and 16 °C.

