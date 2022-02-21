Government to Set Up Hungarian House in London

Hungary’s government has purchased a building near London’s Trafalgar Square to serve as a hub for Hungarian culture and learning, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in a video posted on Facebook on Sunday.

The Hungarian House in London will run a weekend school of Hungarian language and culture, a theatre, and host exhibitions and performances, he said. Szijjártó said that, hopefully, “the house will be a new meeting point and a community-building force serving Hungarians living in and around London.”

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay