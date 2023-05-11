A young man attacked his victim with a piece of broken glass in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a man who, in revenge, cut the victim’s chest with a piece of glass for the crime of attempted life-threatening bodily harm.

According to the indictment, on June 21, 2021, at 11 p.m. in Hencida, in front of the victim’s property, the young man disturbed those in the house by shouting. The victim told the accused to stop making noise. A loud argument broke out between them and the victim announced that he was going to go out into the street.

The defendant did not stop his rowdy behavior, so the victim went out. The perpetrator took an empty soft drink bottle from the garbage bin of the nearby grocery store, broke its bottom and went to the victim’s door with the broken bottle. On the sidewalk, the victim repeatedly called on the young man not to raise his voice, but the man, enraged by this, attacked him and cut the shirtless victim’s chest with the broken glass. The victim backed away, but the man repeatedly hit him and cut his right shoulder with the broken glass.

The victim fled into his house, and the assailant threw the broken glass into the victim’s yard and went to the nearby bus stop, where he was apprehended by the responding policemen in a short time.

As a result of the defendant’s abuse, the victim suffered cuts on his chest and shoulder that healed within 8 days. However, given the injured body parts, there was a real possibility of causing a life-threatening injury, the failure of which was only due to chance and the victim’s retreating.

The case was investigated by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant, for the crime of attempted bodily harm causing a threat to life at the Debrecen District Court. In the indictment, he made a motion for the court to sentence the defendant to prison and, as a secondary punishment, to ban him from practicing public affairs, and to confiscate the broken piece of glass used as a means of committing the crime.

ugyeszseg.hu