Thieves break into the same place twice

A report was received by the police on the morning of May 4, 2022, that uninvited visitors were visiting the outbuilding of a house in Sárrétudvar. However, the property owner noticed them, so they were forced to flee empty-handed. Police identified the two alleged perpetrators within four hours based on the ID they received. The 38-year-old local resident and his 17-year-old accomplice were taken to the police station. During the interrogation of the suspects, they both testified.

According to the investigation, the thieves had already visited the same house on May 1, 2022, from where they took everything they found, including flour, sugar, an angle grinder, and even an air rifle. As it turned out, the air rifle had already been sold and the food had been retained. During the search, police found the stolen items and then returned them to their owner.

The two suspects are being prosecuted by the Püspökladány Police Station for a well-founded suspicion of theft.

police.hu