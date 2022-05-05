Man regularly harassed his ex-partner

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the man for trying to contact his former partner on a daily basis for more than two months.

The couple have been partners since 2014 and have had two children together. However, because of the man’s drinking lifestyle, the relationship between them deteriorated, they often quarreled, broke up several times over the years, and lived apart.

Their cohabitation was permanently severed in early July 2021, and the woman asked the man to move. The perpetrator moved out but was unable to process and accept the breakup. From July 5, 2021, to September 2, the man showed up at the victim’s residence on a daily basis, both during the day and at night. The man usually went drunk to the woman’s apartment, constantly knocking on the front door, hitting or scratching it in order for the victim to talk to him and to interfere in her daily life. It was also common for him to shout from the stairwell into the apartment, using obscene words that caused fear in the victim and her two minor children living with her. During the above period, police action was taken against the man several times at the woman’s apartment.

During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Station, the victim requested that the accused be prosecuted for the harassment.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charged the Debrecen District Court with harassment of a former partner against a man confessing to the crime. In the indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the accused be sentenced to a longer suspended prison sentence.

ugyeszseg.hu