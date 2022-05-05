The University of Debrecen is organizing a concert for the recovery of children

The work of the Department of Pediatrics of the University of Debrecen is supported by the MediChoir Student Choir with this year’s Charity Concert for Musicians. The proceeds would be used to support the medical activities of the clinic with new tools and hospital room developments.

For the seventh time, the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen is organizing a charity concert and music competition. The competition is open to students who are preparing for a medical, pharmacy or other medical careers, are medical students, but also study music.

An event like this is for everyone, regardless of age. In previous years, there was almost always a full house at the concert, now we are wondering whether we will be able to arouse interest even after a two-year omission due to the epidemic

– Máté Nagy-Pénzes, choir clerk of the MediChoir Student Choir, told hirek.unideb.hu.

The Charity Concert of Musical Physicians, initiated by Éva Oláh, the founding president of the Professors’ Club and existing since 2013, is free of charge, but the choir is assisted by the choir of the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen.

We consider it important to treat the children recovering here in the best possible conditions and with the help of modern equipment. We hope that we can contribute to the renewal of the hospital environment and the purchase of several new instruments with the proceeds,

– added Máté Nagy-Pénzes.

21 productions have been pre-entered for this year’s charity concert. After pre-screening, nine of these will participate in the competition program. Performers will be judged and rewarded by a professional jury, but audience audiences will also be awarded to the best performers.

At the beginning of the event, the leaders of the MediChoir Student Choir will perform a production, and after the competition, the currently 49-member choir will take the stage.

The charity concert and competition will be held on Thursday, May 5 at 7 pm in the Liszt Hall of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.unideb.hu