Man Killed His Acquaintance With an Axe in Medgyesegháza

In the heat of an argument, a man hit his acquaintance in the head with an axe in Medgyesegháza. The victim suffered such severe injuries that he died on the spot.

According to a statement from the Békés County Police Headquarters, the body was covered with a blanket when the police found it in a house at 8:30 p.m. They went there because the name of the 71-year-old man who lived there came up in connection with a burglary case and they wanted to hold him accountable.

The victim was an acquaintance of the elderly man. It is suspected that they had a fight on Monday morning, and then the 71-year-old man hit his acquaintance on the head with an axe – the police said.

The Criminal Directorate of the Békés County Police Headquarters detained a man suspected of murder, who is also suspected of stealing tools from an uninhabited house.



