14-year-old boys broke into a restaurant in Debrecen

Patrol officers in Debrecen caught within an hour the two youths who had broken into a restaurant.

On the evening of September 7, a man reported to the police that he had seen a break-in at a catering establishment in Debrecen. The eyewitness said that when he noticed them, one boy was just climbing out through the window, while the other was keeping watch outside. Following the report, the police immediately arrived at the scene and began searching for the two youths, who were caught on a nearby street. It turned out they had stolen a total of 6,000 forints but caused 30,000 forints worth of damage.

Investigators have launched proceedings against the two 14-year-old boys for the misdemeanor of theft and questioned them as suspects, the police said.

Photo: police