Wanted man tried to run away from the police, but he didn’t get far

After a few meters, the district commissioners arrested the man in Sárrétudvari. As it turned out, six arrest warrants were in force against him.

On the afternoon of May 3, 2022, the staff of the Biharnagybajom Police Station learned that a man wanted on the basis of an arrest warrant was staying in a property in Sárrétudvar. The officers immediately went to the scene and searched the house, but the person being circled was not found.

Police did not give up their search for the man, so they immediately began combing the surrounding streets. A few minutes later, they noticed that a person was seeing a patrol car and was running. District commissioners immediately followed, and after a few meters captured and handcuffed him. As it turned out, the Debrecen District Court, the Heves District Court, and the Berettyóújfalu Police Department issued a total of six detentions against the man wanted for various violent, harassing crimes.

Police arrested the man, then took him into criminal custody..

police.hu