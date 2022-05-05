New leaders have been appointed at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

New heads of departments and professional coordinators have been appointed at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen in the fields of internal medicine, clinical psychology, and obstetrics and gynecology. The appointments were handed over by Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center.

In January 2021, an integration process began, as part of which the internal medicine business underwent a major transformation in the past year. One of the most important changes is that the former Department of Internal Medicine operating on the Gyula Kenézy Campus has risen to a clinical rank, thus establishing one of the largest Internal Medicine Clinics in Hungary. The management of the Clinical Center considered it important to establish profession-specific departments in the organizational unit with more than 500 beds, headed by department heads.

Based on all this, from May 1, 2022, József Balla, Professor of the Department of Nephrology and Hypertonology, Dénes Páll, Professor of the Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Mariann Harangi, Associate Professor of the Department of Endocrinology, Department of Endocrinology, the Department of Internal Medicine Intensive Care is headed by György Kerekes, assistant professor. In connection with the “B” building of the Department of Internal Medicine, Árpád Illés, a professor, was commissioned to head the Department of Hematology. In the “C” building of the Department of Internal Medicine, the Department of Clinical Immunology is headed by Tünde Tarr, associate professor, the Department of Angiology is headed by Katalin Veres, and the Department of Apheresis is headed by Pál Soltész. Chief Physician Zoltán Bodnár was appointed to head the Department of General Internal Medicine of the Clinic “D” of the Department of Internal Medicine, and Chief Physician Judit Kánya was headed to head the Department of Internal Medicine Rehabilitation and Nursing.

There has also been a significant change in clinical psychology at the Clinical Center. The Center for Clinical Psychology has been established, which brings together this professional field and guarantees continuous development. Professor Antal Bugán has been appointed the professional coordinator of the new unit.

Another important change is that the former Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology on the Gyula Kenézy Campus, which will operate under the auspices of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, will be given clinical status. Bipolar care will be maintained but will operate under uniform leadership, uniform professional guidelines, and protocols. The professional coordinator of the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology will be Miklós Demeter, chief physician in the future.

