Debrecen Drive made a big splash again

Hungary’s largest automotive and vehicle industry event, Debrecen Drive, filled the Big Forest (Nagyerdő) with spectacular demonstrations, professional programs, family attractions, and unique vehicles. The three-day event offered perfect programs for all age groups.

This year’s event was again kicked off with an automotive industry conference, which explored the challenges of the technological and economic transition expected by 2035. Participating experts, corporate leaders, and policymakers sought practical solutions for the future of the automotive industry. Among the speakers were Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen, and Géza Husi, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering.

The Debrecen Drive 2025 program lineup was extremely diverse and exciting, offering rich entertainment options for all generations. Over the weekend, more than 800 different vehicles lined up — including sports cars, vintage vehicles, electric models, public service vehicles, American movie cars, and tuned cars. Spectators could also witness a helicopter of the Riot Police landing on the pitch of the Nagyerdei Stadium, as well as demonstrations by uniformed units, including K9, drone, and mounted police shows.

Families were welcomed with interactive programs, simulators, concerts, and kids’ activities — one of the favorites among both children and adults was the Schaeffler Mini Drive, where children’s teams from over ten companies competed for the top spot on the podium in skill and speed challenges. Their unique, handmade miniature cars were among the event’s most beloved attractions.

As always, the Celebrity Race drew massive interest, featuring public figures like Betti Gábor, László Fekete, Ganxsta Zolee, Pumped Gabó, and Milán Koósz competing behind the wheel.

The Metal-Sheet Night Drive and the daytime drive shows attracted huge crowds once again. Packed with adrenaline, the shows thrilled spectators with stunt drivers, drift racers, BMX performers, and aerial stunt acts.

Debrecen Drive will return next year, again on the Children’s Day weekend, from May 29–31, 2026, promising even more experiences and surprises for everyone.

(unideb.hu)