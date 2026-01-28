Researchers at the University of Debrecen developed zinc-air batteries with government support

Researchers at the University of Debrecen (UD) are working on the development of zinc–air batteries. The three-year project has received nearly HUF 400 million in non-refundable funding through a grant from the National Research, Development and Innovation Office (NRDI Fund), the project’s communications office announced.

According to the statement, zinc–air batteries—central to the project—could become one of the most promising energy storage solutions of the future due to their high specific energy, safe operation, environmentally friendly nature, and low cost. However, the widespread application of rechargeable zinc–air batteries is still hindered by several technical and materials science challenges.

In recent years, the University of Debrecen research team has achieved significant results in the development of environmentally friendly zinc–air cells. The newly launched project aims to further build on these achievements, with a particular focus on improving battery electrodes and separator membranes, as well as enhancing overall performance.

The results are expected to contribute to the development of sustainable, safe, and long-lasting energy storage systems, strengthening the University of Debrecen’s position in the international battery research and innovation landscape, the university’s statement noted.

(unideb.hu)