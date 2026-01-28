Publication award at the University of Debrecen in 2026

The István Tisza Count Foundation for the University of Debrecen (GTIDEA) and the University of Debrecen have announced this year’s call for the GTIDEA-DE Publication Award. The goal of the foundation’s board of trustees and the university leadership is to encourage researchers to publish and to promote the scientific career model. This year, as in previous years, the awarding body will make the final decision on who is eligible for the Publication Award.

In 2023, the foundation overseeing the University of Debrecen decided to recognize researchers and educators who achieve exemplary scientific results, including those with internationally significant accomplishments, through scholarships. In 2026, the award’s founders will offer up to thirty recognitions.

The Publication Award can be earned by University of Debrecen faculty and researchers who publish the results of their scientific work in prestigious, highly ranked, internationally recognized journals. Applications are accepted only for publications that are the highest-rated in their field, published in the year preceding the application year, submitted from any organizational unit of the University of Debrecen, and where the applicant is listed as both the first and last author. Each applicant may submit only one publication for the award per academic year.

Applications can be submitted through the online form (https://e-kerdoivek.unideb.hu/palyazati-adatlap-gtidea-de-publikacios-d…) after logging in. The submission deadline is midnight, Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

As in previous years, submitted applications are ranked by ad hoc expert committees appointed by the faculty deans. Applications from outside the faculty are ranked under the coordination of the Vice-Rector for Science. Based on faculty recommendations and after consulting the Scientific Council, the Rector proposes the award recipients, and the foundation’s board of trustees makes the final decision on granting the awards.

The foundation’s board of trustees will award the Publication Prize to a maximum of thirty top applicants. Winning authors will receive a grant of 1.5 million HUF. The certificate accompanying the award will be presented in a formal ceremony, expected to take place at the doctoral graduation ceremony on March 20, 2026.

The detailed call for applications is available at https://unideb.hu/palyazati-kiirasok and https://gtidea.hu/hu/palyazati-kiirasok-2026.

(unideb.hu)