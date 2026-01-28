People waiting for a hot meal began gathering early in Debrecen

On Sunday, the Kéretlen Figyelem Debrecen Women’s Public Affairs Association hosted nearly 150 people in need at Petőfi Square in Debrecen. Since 2011, the association has been organizing food distributions on the last Sunday of every month for those living in difficult circumstances.

At the January event, people waiting for a hot meal had already begun to gather before 9 a.m. The organizers served stuffed cabbage with fresh bread and bakery products, while children also received chocolate and pizza. Thanks to a local donor, hot tea was distributed as well in the cold weather.

According to the association, many low-income pensioners, large families, and homeless people attended the food distribution, including numerous Roma families with young children. The organization believes that the regular queues clearly show that in Debrecen many people can still access hot meals only with the help of civil organizations.

The statement emphasizes that the situation of people pushed to the margins of society has not improved significantly, even as the city leadership frequently uses the slogan “a caring city.” According to the association, the handling of social problems remains inadequate, and decision-makers fail to hear the everyday struggles of those in need.

The association will next welcome its guests with a hot meal on February 22, 2026. The organization continues to rely on donations from residents of Debrecen, primarily non-perishable food, fruit, potatoes, as well as children’s toys and books. Supporters can also assist the association through financial donations or by donating one percent of their personal income tax.

Those wishing to help or provide support can do so by calling the following phone number: +36 30 9841 963.

By bank transfer:

Kéretlen Figyelem Debrecen Women’s Public Affairs Association

Account number (Polgári Bank Zrt.): 612 00261-11059802

Please include the following in the transfer reference: food distribution, 2026

Tax number for the 1% donation: 18994766–1–09