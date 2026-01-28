A homeless man in Debrecen was sentenced for blinding a man in one eye with an accomplice

One of the homeless men involved in an assault that left a victim partially blind has been convicted. The Debrecen District Court delivered the verdict at a preparatory hearing on 27 January 2026 in a case where two defendants attacked the victim, who suffered permanent disability as a result of the primary defendant’s blows.

During the preparatory hearing for the primary defendant, the prosecutor presented the indictment. The prosecution proposed a sentence in accordance with the statutory guidelines, conditional on a guilty plea and waiver of the right to a trial. The man admitted to committing the crime as described in the indictment and waived his right to a trial, which the court accepted.

Regarding the secondary defendant, the court held a preparatory hearing on 30 September 2025 – which the primary defendant did not attend despite proper summons – where the secondary defendant did not admit to the crime and requested a full trial. The Debrecen District Court scheduled a new trial for the secondary defendant on 12 March 2026.

The court found the primary defendant guilty of aggravated bodily harm causing permanent disability. Accordingly – in line with the prosecutor’s proposed sentence – the man was sentenced to 2 years’ imprisonment and barred from exercising public affairs for 2 years.

The verdict has become final, as it was acknowledged by the prosecution, the defendant, and his defense counsel.

Summary of the incident:

On 25 October 2024, between 11:00 and 12:00, the primary defendant met the victim and his accomplice at a playground between Sinai Miklós Street and Böszörményi Street in Debrecen. All three men had consumed alcohol. For reasons that could not later be determined, the primary defendant and the victim got into an argument. The primary defendant grabbed the victim by the neck and forced him to the ground. He then knelt on the victim’s chest and repeatedly struck him on the head with both fists, shouting “I’ll kill you!”

At some point, the primary defendant’s accomplice intervened and pulled him off the victim, stopping further assault. The two defendants then left the scene. The victim suffered permanent damage as a result of the attack, resulting in the loss of his right eye.

(Debrecen Court)

Main picture: illustration.