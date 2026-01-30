The roof of the boiler house caught fire in Debrecen

A fire broke out in the roof structure of a boiler house attached to a family home on Monostorpályi Road in Debrecen on Thursday afternoon.

Professional firefighters from Debrecen were dispatched to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control using a single hose line. During the firefighting operation, the units partially dismantled the roof structure of the building to fully extinguish the fire and prevent further spread.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

Location: Debrecen, Monostorpályi Road