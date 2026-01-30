Drugs hidden in children’s toy boxes at the Debrecen Logistics Center

As part of the DELTA Program launched to dismantle drug trafficking networks, investigators in Hajdú-Bihar County have removed more than 25,000 doses of illegal drugs from circulation and taken two men into criminal custody.

Officers of the National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) reported on Tuesday afternoon that their drug-sniffing dog gave a positive alert on a shipment arriving from the Netherlands at a logistics center in Debrecen.

Hajdú-Bihar police immediately responded to the scene and identified a resident of Berettyóújfalu nearby who was acting as the courier. According to investigators, the driver had previously agreed with another man to transport a package ordered from abroad. Both suspects were arrested later that afternoon.

After opening the boxes containing children’s toys, detectives found more than 12 kilograms of suspected narcotics. Preliminary field tests indicated the presence of crystal meth and cocaine. By seizing the substances, police prevented more than 25,000 doses of drugs from reaching the market, with an estimated black-market value exceeding 106 million forints.

Searches were conducted at the homes of the two Hajdú-Bihar residents, during which officers seized cash, jewelry, computer equipment, and three vehicles as part of asset recovery proceedings. The 34- and 41-year-old men were taken into custody, questioned, and formally detained.

The Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters has launched proceedings against the suspects on suspicion of large-scale drug trafficking.

