The University of Debrecen has expanded its offering with new training programs

The official supplementary edition of Hungary’s online higher education admissions guide has been published, expanding the University of Debrecen’s program portfolio with four additional degree programs. Until the application deadline, prospective students can apply for the master’s programs in Artificial Intelligence Engineering and Teacher of Spanish Language and Culture, while the Siófok Campus will launch full-time bachelor’s programs in Economic and Rural Development Agricultural Engineering and Geography.

The general admissions period is entering its final stage, with applicants able to designate their chosen institutions and programs until February 15. This year as well, the University of Debrecen offers one of the broadest academic portfolios in Hungary, covering nearly all fields of study. The announced programs are closely aligned with labor market needs, and the degrees awarded are competitive both nationally and internationally.

At a mid-January press conference on student recruitment, university leaders announced the launch of several new programs. For the first time, applicants can apply for four subject combinations within the undivided teacher training program in Spanish Language and Culture. In addition, master’s programs in Radiography, Contemporary Popular Music Performance, and Sports Mental Training are also available in the general admissions procedure.

Although these programs had already been listed in the online admissions guide at the end of December, the official supplement published on Thursday further expanded the University of Debrecen’s offerings with four new programs. Two are expected to start in Debrecen and two at the Siófok Campus from September.

One of the highlights is the Faculty of Informatics’ four-semester Master’s program in Artificial Intelligence Engineering, which focuses on one of today’s most influential technologies and provides high-level professional training for students with an innovative, design- and development-oriented mindset. While AI-related master’s programs have been available at the university for years, the new program—offered in both Hungarian and English—goes far beyond a general overview. Graduates can pursue careers as AI engineers, machine learning engineers, developers of generative AI and large language models, AI system architects, AI infrastructure and MLOps engineers, R&D engineers (including PhD pathways), and AI-based product developers or technology consultants.

The supplement also includes the Faculty of Humanities’ four-semester short-cycle Master’s program for Teachers of Spanish, available in both state-funded and self-financed formats. Offered as a split-cycle teacher training program, it provides teaching qualifications for applicants who already hold a relevant subject-specific degree, allowing for a shorter study period with a strong focus on pedagogical, psychological, and methodological training.

The University of Debrecen’s Siófok Campus, which opened its doors to students last year, continues to expand. According to the official supplement, two new full-time bachelor’s programs will be launched there: Economic and Rural Development Agricultural Engineering and Geography. The Faculty of Economics will offer the seven-semester Agricultural Engineering program in both state-funded and self-financed formats, aiming to train professionals capable of performing analytical and organizational tasks related to production, market, and sales processes in Hungarian agriculture.

The other program starting in Siófok is the Bachelor’s degree in Geography, offered by the Faculty of Science and Technology. This six-semester, 180-credit program trains qualified geographers with modern theoretical and applied geographical knowledge, with students able to deepen their expertise through a specialization in applied geography.

Overall, applicants can choose from 71 bachelor’s programs, 98 master’s programs, 6 undivided programs, 51 teacher training programs, 48 dual programs, and 4 higher education vocational programs at the University of Debrecen until mid-February. Further details on the university’s academic offerings are available on its official website.

(unideb.hu)