Protest against the change of university model in Debrecen

Students and faculty members across the country use the national tricolor to draw attention to the fact that the independence of universities is a common concern for all of us.

In Szeged, Pécs, Debrecen and Budapest, the Independent Free University placed red-white-green ribbons on public sculptures and university buildings, commemorating the heroes of the War of Independence of 1848-49 and drawing attention to the importance of autonomy.

According to the rector of the University of Debrecen, professors opposing model change are members of the MSZMP and the MSZP.

As is well known, under government pressure, several universities in the country become the property of boards of trustees filled with members close to the government, even ministers, during a so-called model change.

debreceninap.hu