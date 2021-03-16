Supporting Montenegro and Serbia to prepare for EU chemicals laws

ECHA supports the accession countries to build capacity ahead of joining the EU. A study has assessed the gaps and needs of aligning to and implementing EU chemicals legislation in Montenegro and Serbia and proposes national action plans on how to move forward.

For the past 10 years, Montenegro and Serbia have worked towards alignment between their legal chemicals management framework and that of the EU. ECHA has supported this work since 2011. According to a new study commissioned by ECHA, both countries need targeted support to help them implement the EU’s chemicals laws.

The main challenges lie with the limited financial, human and IT resources currently available for the accession countries to implement and enforce the REACH, CLP, BPR and PIC regulations. The study recommends strengthening the administrative capacity of the national authorities, ensuring enough financial resources to implement and enforce the legislation, facilitating cooperation with academia as well as increasing communication activities and IT capacity.

The national plans outline several actions for Montenegro and Serbia as well as EU Member States and ECHA ahead of a future membership. ECHA stands ready to continue supporting the countries through training and capacity building on risk assessment, IT security and tools, and enforcement.

Bjorn Hansen, ECHA’s Executive Director says: “We warmly welcome the steps taken by Montenegro and Serbia so far and are keen to help them on the road towards EU chemical standards. This supports the aims of the Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability – the transition to a toxic-free and circular economy and managing chemicals safely throughout their life cycle.”

The study was conducted and funded by the Instrument for Pre-Accession assistance of the European Union.

echa.europa.eu