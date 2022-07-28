Orbán Congratulates Croatian PM on New Sea Bridge

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent a letter to Andrej Plenković, his Croatian counterpart, congratulating him on the completion and opening of the Pelješac bridge, which connects the Dalmatian mainland in the south and the Pelješac peninsula, his press chief told MTI on Wednesday morning.

In a letter sent to Plenković, Orbán said “I honestly believe that the completion of Croatia’s most significant infrastructural project which has been carried out in an effective cooperation with international partners is a historic milestone for the Republic of Croatia,” Bertalan Havasi quoted the prime minister as saying. “The new bridge which has brought an end to Croatia’s infrastructural fragmentation is an excellent example how a link can serve to better interconnect the region,” Orbán said in his letter. “Croatia for us, Hungarians, is traditionally one of the most favourite summer holiday destinations. This is why I am glad that through the new Pelješac bridge, our tourists and other travelers coming from all over the world can now discover the exceptional beauties of South Dalmatia under much safer circumstances and in a lot faster way,” Orbán said.

hungarymatters.hu